Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Drops By 22.8%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 800,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.36. 9,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.51. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

