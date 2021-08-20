Short Interest in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Rises By 26.7%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ETH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 336.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

