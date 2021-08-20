Short Interest in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Rises By 22.5%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of EXPR opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $423.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Express will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $249,165.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Express by 3.6% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after buying an additional 218,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Express by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 743,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Express by 2,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Express by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

