Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Increases By 20.5%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of FNF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,722. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,476. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

