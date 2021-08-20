Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Expands By 21.4%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 839,200 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 691,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of HISJF stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. H.I.S. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

