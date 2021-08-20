Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expands By 17.6%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 361,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. 123,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,320,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

