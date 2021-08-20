Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Drops By 18.6%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 121.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Intuit by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $3,347,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $545.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $549.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $508.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.92.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

