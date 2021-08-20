Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rises By 21.6%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

