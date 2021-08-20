Short Interest in Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Declines By 15.2%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.2 days.

Shares of MCESF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655. Macro Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

