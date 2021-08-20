Short Interest in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expands By 17.0%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,872. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.08. The company has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.