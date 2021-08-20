Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Increases By 28.4%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,528,900 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 6,642,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,938.4 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles and its component parts in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers passenger vehicles and cars; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

