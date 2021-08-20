Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Increases By 28.4%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,528,900 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 6,642,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,938.4 days.
Shares of Mitsubishi Motors stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $3.20.
About Mitsubishi Motors
