Short Interest in Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Grows By 16.6%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 707,800 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 607,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 283.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NUVCF traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $100.15. 2,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.00. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $105.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUVCF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$106.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

