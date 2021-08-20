Short Interest in Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Declines By 21.8%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OBTC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,169. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $60.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47.

