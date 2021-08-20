Short Interest in PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Increases By 20.3%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.
Shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $25.44.
About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
