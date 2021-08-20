Short Interest in PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Increases By 20.3%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.

Shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

