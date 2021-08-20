Short Interest in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expands By 29.4%

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $2,317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 93,363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 267,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

