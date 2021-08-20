Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Declines By 25.5%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 48,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $122.66 million for the quarter.
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
