Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Declines By 25.5%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 48,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $122.66 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,638,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,204 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,555,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,539,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 58,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 70,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

