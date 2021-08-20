Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Declines By 16.9%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SNES stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 324,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.66 and a current ratio of 33.50.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 98.85% and a negative net margin of 1,785.31%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacob Steven Leach bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SenesTech during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SenesTech during the first quarter worth $56,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech during the second quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

