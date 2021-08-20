Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Grows By 18.0%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $34.91 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 55.60%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

