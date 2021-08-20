Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Rises By 23.5%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

SSBI opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.58. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $97.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Summit State Bank by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Summit State Bank by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit State Bank by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Summit State Bank by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

