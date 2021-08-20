Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Declines By 15.7%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 153,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.25. 28,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,916. The firm has a market cap of $236.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.35.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

