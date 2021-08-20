Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Declines By 14.7%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.9 days.

TOD’S stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21.

Get TOD'S alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TODGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 price objective on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.