Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Decreases By 24.7%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TCI stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.24. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $40.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

