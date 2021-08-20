Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Drops By 20.6%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of UMICY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.67. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

Get Umicore alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMICY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.