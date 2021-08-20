Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Declines By 14.9%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VERB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 56,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,636. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 309.31% and a negative return on equity of 192.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

