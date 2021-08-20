Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Drops By 18.4%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vision Marine Technologies by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vision Marine Technologies by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. boosted its stake in Vision Marine Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 47,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Shares of VMAR stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 24.16, a quick ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.