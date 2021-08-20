Short Interest in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Increases By 25.5%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 817,200 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 651,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.