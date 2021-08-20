Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Showa Denko K.K. in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Showa Denko K.K.’s FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Showa Denko K.K. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS SHWDY opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39. Showa Denko K.K. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.09.

About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

