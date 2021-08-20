Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

BSRR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.25. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.