Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 229,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 138,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds a 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

