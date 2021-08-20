Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silverback Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

SBTX opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.71. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Equities analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.