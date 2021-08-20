Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) was down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 175,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

The firm has a market cap of $983.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

