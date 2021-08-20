SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 25th

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SBEAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 25th. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ SBEAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBEAU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 7.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 243,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 52,068 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

