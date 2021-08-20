Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) were up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.80 and last traded at $101.63. Approximately 26,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,237,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SI. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.91.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,604 shares of company stock valued at $20,079,519. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $69,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

