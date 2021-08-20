Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. 15,872,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,666,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $32,478,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $26,794,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

