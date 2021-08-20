Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €116.33 ($136.86).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €110.20 ($129.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sixt has a 12-month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12-month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is €116.00.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

