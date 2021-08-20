SKALE Network (SKL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $39.40 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $403.17 million and approximately $39.40 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

