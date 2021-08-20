SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

SKIL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38. SkillSoft has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $4,186,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth $12,039,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth $247,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth $15,003,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth $3,896,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

