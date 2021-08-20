Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 215699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Specifically, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 204,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $2,274,097.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 701,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,818,776.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,849 over the last 90 days. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

