Skrumble Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $317,886.00 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $317,886.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.09 or 0.00861578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00109420 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

