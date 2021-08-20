Skylands Capital LLC Invests $467,000 in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,408 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Smith Micro Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 127,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 68,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 57,054 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

