Skylands Capital LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.20% of NVE worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVE during the second quarter worth $206,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVE during the second quarter worth $212,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVE during the first quarter worth $253,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVE by 10.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVE by 1.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

NVEC stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

Separately, TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.