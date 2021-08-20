Slam Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 23rd

Slam’s (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Slam had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Slam stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Slam has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Get Slam alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAMU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Slam in the second quarter worth $94,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.