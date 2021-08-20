Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a C$5.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOT.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.54.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$5.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$5.47. The firm has a market cap of C$362.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

