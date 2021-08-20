SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SLR Senior Investment has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the second quarter worth about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SLR Senior Investment by 85.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SLR Senior Investment by 25.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

