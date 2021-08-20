SmartKey One Day Trading Volume Hits $829,612.00 (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, SmartKey has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. SmartKey has a market cap of $30.69 million and $829,612.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00866804 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00109826 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

