SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,540,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 28,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 32.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

