Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) versus Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) Head to Head Review

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Celerity Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $51.30 million 4.91 $4.16 million $0.17 27.65 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Smith Micro Software has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Smith Micro Software and Celerity Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 4 0 3.00 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus price target of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 105.32%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Celerity Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -14.69% -0.41% -0.35% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celerity Solutions has a beta of -3.21, indicating that its stock price is 421% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Celerity Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Celerity Solutions Company Profile

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

