Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,100 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 511,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 606,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 281,055 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $38.92. 5,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

