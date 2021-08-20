Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,438.50 ($18.79). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,417.50 ($18.52), with a volume of 569,208 shares.

SMIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,553.06. The company has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Paul Keel bought 25,000 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £353,750 ($462,176.64). Also, insider George Buckley bought 796 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,497.20 ($16,327.67).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

