Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,055,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Snap-on stock opened at $216.38 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

